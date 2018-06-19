Bowling Green man to be houseguest on Big Brother

A Bowling Green man will be featured on the 20th season of Big Brother.

CBS announced yesterday the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the milestone season of the hit reality show. 28 year old Winston Hines will be representing South Central Kentucky this summer. Hines' hometown is Somerset, Kentucky but now he lives right here in bowling green. Hines' occupation is listed as a medical sales rep, according to the release of the cast members.

This season kicks off with a two-night premiere event, starting on Wednesday June 27th at 7 p-m central time.

Make sure to tune in to catch Hines and the rest of the cast, compete for 500-thousand dollars, only on WNKY CBS 40.