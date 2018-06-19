Body identified in suspected murder in Hopkinsville

News outlets in Hopkinsville report that the identity of the man found dead on the side of the road has been determined. 29-year-old Desmond Leavell has been identified by officials as the man who was found dead on the side of Deason Lane on Sunday evening. Leavell had been reported missing on Friday but his family hadn't talked to him since Thursday. Officials say Leavell died of a gunshot wound. His death is now being considered a murder and no arrests have been made at this time.