Officials on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

The Barren County Sheriffs Office reports a 17-year-old male wanted for attempted murder out of Barren County and a 19-year-old female wanted for wanton endangerment are both at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say they responded to Beechtree Lane around noon Monday, June 17th, on reports of shots fired.

Upon investigation, it was discovered a gray passenger car had pulled into a driveway and fired multiple shots.

One of the shots struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with three individuals inside, alongside another individual standing nearby.

Authorities say four counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree criminal mischief have been charged against a 17-year-old male.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Alyssa Branning, 19, of Cave City on four counts of wanton endangerment.

Authorities accuse her of operating the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either suspect, you are urged to contact the Barren County Sheriff's Office at (270) 651-2771 or (270) 651-5151.