Bowling Green resident comments on immigration policies

Children ripped from their mothers’ arms and caged like animals, that is the plight of many migrant children being detained by the United States government, separated from their parents who have crossed the border illegally in search of a better life in this country.

Gloria Rivera, migrant education program recruiter for the Warren County Public Schools, took a long journey herself on the path to permanent resident status after moving to the United States 13 years ago to join her husband. She overstayed a tourist Visa and continually worked to obtain legal status. She hopes to become a naturalized citizen.

Rivera currently works helping other immigrants in Warren County adjust to life here.

Watching the images of children being separated from their parents and detained in holding areas has been gut wrenching for the young mother of three boys, she said.

Each child has a different journey that is exhausting and frightening. Many of the people crossing the southern U.S. border are running with their families because of life-threatening conditions in their native countries, she said.

One teen who arrived in Bowling Green in May, told Rivera she was too emotionally and physically exhausted to begin school because her passage to the United States was long and arduous. All she wanted was to reconnect with her family and rest.