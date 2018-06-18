Bowling Green photo contest winners

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, city leaders will recognize winners of the second annual we are bowling green photo contest. The still images you are seeing on your screen are the winners. First place and the people's choice award goes to Tanner Kremer for his photo titled, beautiful bridge. Shelia Reeves gets second place for her photo, downtown reflection, inside out. And Fred Dent gets third place for snowy night. The first place winner is receiving a 100 dollar amazon gift card, while the second and third place winners get a 75 dollar gift card and a 25 dollar one, respectively.

