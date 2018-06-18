Budget and body cameras to be discussed at City Commission meeti - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Budget and body cameras to be discussed at City Commission meeting

Warren County, KY -

Bowling Green's city commission will reconvene tomorrow at city hall. Earlier this month, commissioners voted unanimously on the first reading of the budget, which totals 125 million dollars. Mayor Bruce Wilkerson expects the budget will pass. Also being taken into consideration is the purchase of new body cameras for the city's police department. City commissioners will vote on spending just over 33 thousand dollars for the cameras, which will be replacing some of the existing cameras, purchased over two years ago. 

