Attorney for passengers of roller coaster that failed hires ride

Attorney for passengers of roller coaster that failed hires ride-safety experts

The attorney for three passengers from Kentucky who fell off a roller coaster in Daytona Beach, Florida last week, says they will suffer life-long injuries.

Attorney Matt Morgan has hired two "world-renowned" ride-safety experts to evaluate maintenance and inspections performed on the roller coaster leading up to its failure. Morgan classified the incident as a ride failure after cars derailed from the track injuring several people. One victim plummeted 34 feet while another dangled from the ride before being rescued.

Roller coasters built in Florida are required to obtain a minimum insurance policy of one million dollars.

