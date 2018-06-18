BG resident to compete on Big Brother

Bowling Green medical sales representative Winston Hines, 28, is competing for the $500,000 prize money as a contestant on Big Brother. CBS announced Monday the 16 all-new houseguests who will embark on the milestone 20 season of Big Brother. In addition to Hines, this season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer. Hines is a native of Somerset. CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event at 7 p.m. June 27 and 8 p.m. June 28. Julie Chen returns as the host of the series.