Butler Co. woman hopes billboard will save her life

A Butler County woman has purchased a billboard in Bowling Green, hoping it will help her find a new kidney. The billboard is up on Russellville Road. In big, bold letters, it reads: In Need Of A Living Kidney Donor. Please Help and Pray. The billboard also has an image of Becky Grise, who is battling Polycystic Kidney Disease. She's on a waiting list for a new kidney, but it could take another 4-5 years for her to receive one. Grise is optimistic someone will come forward. "It would mean the world to me," Grise said. "I know if I don't get a kidney, I will be on dialysis and I don't know how long that will work. From the time I was diagnosed with this kidney disease, I've been telling myself it's going to be in God's time, or not mine." Since the billboard went up last Thursday, Grise says she has received 5 phone calls from people trying to help.

If you're interested in helping, call: (270) 792-6922