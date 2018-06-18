Welfare center, clerk’s office raise money for backpacks

The Bowling Green Warren County Welfare Center and the Warren Circuit Court Clerk’s Office have partnered up to provide backpacks to about 1,000 preschoolers.

Instead of collecting backpacks, tickets are being sold for a chance at a five-day, family vacation in Gulf Shores, Ala. The money from the ticket sales will be used to buy backpacks from a wholesaler to stretch the dollars.

Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or five for $20 and can be purchased at several businesses including Booth Fire & Safety, Trent Bedding, Southeast Storage, Liberty Imaging, Allstate Insurance on Fairview Avenue, Crain Shuette Attorneys, The Card Mart and the BGWC Welfare Center.

“We have programs that benefit schoolchildren in K-12 but we didn’t have a program for preschoolers,” Warren Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall said. Duvall is a welfare board member. “So, we decided to do the backpack program for every preschooler in the county.”