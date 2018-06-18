Edmonson Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new special deputy

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office has a new face on the force.

Sheriff Shane Doyle swore in Devin Lindsey this past week as their fourth special deputy.

“We had an opening that had been open quite a while and I decided to fill it,” Sheriff Doyle says, “he has volunteered over at the courthouse for a while and he was also a deputy jailer for a while. It was a good fit because I knew what kind of person he was, I knew he had high moral character.”

A special deputy is a volunteer position, but Sheriff Doyle explains, aside from a few exceptions, they have the same authority, same arrest powers, that a full-time, certified deputy has.

Austin Meredith has been a special deputy at the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office since August of 2017. He says the opportunity has only made his urge to go into a career in law enforcement, stronger—“You learn how to do things, learn how things are done to see if you really want to put a whole career into this job. I love it, I love it more than anything I’ve ever done.”

There’s no law outlining what training a special deputy must undergo.

Sheriff Doyle says he ensures they do ride-alongs, have a law enforcement or military background and see that they work well with the office and the public.

“I rode with every certified officer we have in the department two weeks a piece,” Special Deputy Meredith says, “it ended up being about eight weeks total of ride time. Every officer does things differently, so you can see what way suits you best.”

Sheriff Doyle explains, “it’s just something we utilize, not to do regular patrol work, but really just to fill some gaps and be back-up for other officers and help with special events.”

In April, Governor Matt Bevin signed HB 275, allowing Kentucky counties with a population greater than 10,000 to have up to 10 special deputies, as opposed to the law now which allows 1 per every 2,500 citizens.

Shane Doyle worked alongside Representative Michael Meredith on the bill which goes into effect July 1st.

Edmonson County currently has 5 certified deputies and 4 special deputies.