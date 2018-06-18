The Bowling Green Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on new teen center

Today the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club began a new chapter. They broke ground on the much anticipated Teen Center.

This groundbreaking is a huge milestone for the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club.

For years now, the club has seen an increasing need for a teen center. According to the club’s website their teen population has increased 75 percent in the last three years.

To Liz Bernard, this is a special moment not only for the kids at the club, but for her as well…

“Oh my gosh! I am so excited! As a board member since 2009, to see all this come together! We have been working on this project for almost five years and to be here today. I joked that I didn’t sleep last night, but I really didn’t. It’s a dream come true.” says Liz Bernard, the CEO of the Bowling Green Boys & Girls Club.

There are over 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs around the country and since 1949 this club has been serving the youth of the Bowling Green community.

Around 150 kids ages 6 to 18 come through the front doors of the Bowling Green Boys & Girls Club every single day. With the new addition of the teen center, the club will be able to see 200 teens each day.

“Everything will be modular. So there are no broken out classrooms so to speak. Everything is designed to be moved around to function for either programming or recreational activities.” adds Bernard.

The new space will be around 4,500 square feet and will connect to the existing building. The teen center will be a place for teens to learn and grow for many generations to come. Liz Bernard is looking forward to the positive impact the teen center will have on the community.

She goes on to say, “I could not be happier. I love every kid in this building so much. I don’t have my own children, but I say that I have 250 adopted children. What this is going to mean for them… It’s life changing.”

The teen center is expected to be completed by October of this year.