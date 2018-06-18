Three Bowling Green teenagers charged with multiple car break-in - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Three Bowling Green teenagers charged with multiple car break-ins

Bowling Green, KY -

Three Bowling Green teenagers are behind bars following an investigation into recent car break-ins. 

Deputies say they were investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in the Mitchell Heights subdivision when surveillance footage from a local business showed a suspect using a stolen credit card. The suspect led them to a Shive Lane apartment, were a search revealed evidence consistent with the recent car break-ins.

19-year-old Jacob Edwards, 19-year-old Joshua Goralski, and 18-year-old Gregory Grieve are all facing charges relating to either theft or fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Sheriff's Office says more charges are expected, and all three teens were tied to open cases filed through the Bowling Green Police Department as well.

