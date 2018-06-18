People charged with death of Covington woman found in the woods - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

People charged with death of Covington woman found in the woods

Posted: Updated:
Covington, KY -

Three people have been charged, including a juvenile, in the death of Covington woman.

According to news outlets, Covington Police say 58-year-old Denita Satchwell's body was found Thursday night in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash.

She was last seen on June 9th and reported missing. Police say 38-year-old Kenneth Jones and a juvenile were charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, and 18-year-old Breadon Reaves was charged with facilitation to homicide.

Jones and Reaves are held at the Kenton County Detention Center, while the youth is at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. 

It's not known whether the suspects have attorneys.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.