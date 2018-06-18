People charged with death of Covington woman found in the woods

Three people have been charged, including a juvenile, in the death of Covington woman.

According to news outlets, Covington Police say 58-year-old Denita Satchwell's body was found Thursday night in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash.

She was last seen on June 9th and reported missing. Police say 38-year-old Kenneth Jones and a juvenile were charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, and 18-year-old Breadon Reaves was charged with facilitation to homicide.

Jones and Reaves are held at the Kenton County Detention Center, while the youth is at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It's not known whether the suspects have attorneys.