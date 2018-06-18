Fathers day gone wrong... Father allegedly shoots son dead - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Fathers day gone wrong... Father allegedly shoots son dead

Posted: Updated:
Fayette County, KY -

A man is charged with fatally shooting his adult son on Father's day.

Lexington news outlets report 45-year-old James Hendron Jr. was charged with murder-domestic violence Sunday in the death of 23-year-old Austin Hendron.

Lexington police says officers were called Sunday evening to an argument in a driveway involving a weapon. The Fayette County Coroner's office reports the son, Austin Hendron died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Online jail records do not have an attorney listed an for James Hendron.
 

