Stuff The Bus fundraising season is in full swing!

This weekend Blaze Pizza hosted a fundraiser for the event donating part of their profits to the Stuff the Bus organization. Stuff the Bus provides school supplies to families who need them most.

All summer long different events will take place benefiting the cause, you can participate by either donating supplies or by simply making a monetary donation.

Last year the community packed four whole school buses full of supplies for these families, so lets make sure to make this year even better!

