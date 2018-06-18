Stuff The Bus fundraising season is in full swing! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Stuff The Bus fundraising season is in full swing!

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

This weekend Blaze Pizza hosted a fundraiser for the event donating part of their profits to the Stuff the Bus organization. Stuff the Bus provides school supplies to families who need them most. 

All summer long different events will take place benefiting the cause, you can participate by either donating supplies or by simply making a monetary donation. 

Last year the community packed four whole school buses full of supplies for these families, so lets make sure to make this year even better!
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.