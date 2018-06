A train derailment has meat evacuations for many in Southern Indiana.

The evacuation is ordered for a one mile radius around the derailment site. Deputies say the derailment occurred around 7:30 Sunday night. An explosion was reported following the derailment. Video sent to us from a witness shows several cars off the tracks and either on their side or turned up-side-down. The video also shows a part of the train on fire.

Few other details are available at this time.