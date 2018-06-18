People are growing more angry about Trumps immigration policy

The Trump administration made the decision in April to institute a zero tolerance immigration policy in which every adult who comes into the country illegally is sent to a judge for prosecution. That decision has led to children being separated from their parents at the border. And that has led to heated protests across the country.

Hogan Gidley, the White House Deputy Press Secretary says "It is absolutely the law of the land to do what we have to do. There are only two things we can do in this situation, we can release the entire family unit or we can separate them. That's it."

Under President Bush, the US referred all illegal immigrants for prosecution, but made exceptions for adults traveling with children. The Obama Administration used the same model, but detained families together. The President says this policy is about stopping the spread of violence from Central America to the United States because criminals use children as pawns to come here illegally.

This morning the President tweeted: "It is the democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with border security and crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!"

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) from Oregon says, "They're describing this as a choice between open borders and afflicting families and that's not the case."

The President will meet with Congressional republicans to talk about potential immigration bills tomorrow. House Republicans are working on an immigration bill that would fund his border wall, impose new limits on immigration, formalize protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and end the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant families at the border.