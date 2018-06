Police say a suspect was shot and killed and two other people were hurt during a series of carjackings. This happened early Sunday night in Tumwater, near Seattle. Investigators are still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together but they believe a suspect carjacked a vehicle and then drove to a shopping center. Police say a victim shot in the parking lot was airlifted to an area hospital. A 16-year-old woman also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.