News out of Hopkinsville. A body was found on the side of the road last night.

WSMV in Nashville is reporting that a passerby called police around 7 pm after seeing the body on the side of the road. The body was found on Deason Lane, approximately one-fourth of a mile from Antioch Church Road. At this time, it is not clear how long the body has been there.

The identity of the person and cause of death have not been identified at this time either.