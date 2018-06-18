KY State Fair looking for competitors for August event

Officials are seeking entries to compete in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair. Competitors have the chance to take home cash and blue ribbons for their participation. Officials are encouraging submissions from all age groups in any of the 31 categories offered. There are lots to choose from in these 31 categories, including culinary, livestock, antiques and photography. Act fast, because the deadline to enter general submissions is July 2nd, though some deadlines are later. More details on the full list of categories offered can be found at kystatefair.org/participate/compete. The state fair will be held from August 16 to the 26th this year.