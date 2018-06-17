WKU golf coach killed Sunday, three others injured

WKU men’s golf coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, of Russellville, died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while out riding his bicycle with five other cyclists.

“Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a release. “He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family.”

The wreck occurred in Logan County, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper said.

“He was killed this morning on 68/80 west about four miles west of Russellville,” Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker said.

Hatchett was out riding with five other cyclists when he and three other riders were struck by a vehicle, Whittaker said.

One of the other cyclists was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. The other two were treated for broken bones and released, Whittaker said.

Hatchett’s body was sent to a state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville for an autopsy, he said.

The driver of the car was not charged with any crime. An investigation is ongoing and once completed will be presented to a Logan County grand jury, Whittaker said.

Hatchett was a 1985 WKU graduate and took over the head coaching job in 2010.

Arrangements have not yet been made.