Academy for New Americans holds graduation ceremony

Today at the Sloan Convention Center, the city of Bowling Green hosted a graduating ceremony for the 26 graduates from the Academy for New Americans.

The 2018 is the largest class to date, with graduates representing fifteen different countries and speaking 21 different languages. The Academy for New Americans was developed by the city of Bowling Green as a leadership training program to empower new Americans to understand and participate in city government.

In order to successfully complete the program, participants had to commit to attending at least four of the five sessions hosted, which began in February and ran through June.

This was the program's third annual graduation ceremony.