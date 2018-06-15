Kentucky Supreme Court rules on practice of determining eligibility for death sentence

The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that the state's practice for determining if someone is intellectually disabled and not eligible to receive the death penalty is unconstitutional.

The court deemed Kentucky's use of an IQ test to determine if defendants have the mental competence to be sentenced to death, outdated. Trial courts required defendants show an IQ of 70 or below before a hearing to determine intellectual disability.

The court's 8-1 ruling came in the case of a man convicted of murdering a Muhlenberg County girl 20 years ago.