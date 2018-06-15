Senator Rand Paul's attacker sentenced to jail time

The federal case against Dr. Rene Boucher, the man who assaulted his neighbor Senator Rand Paul, came to a close Friday in a federal courtroom in downtown Bowling Green.

It all began on November 3, 2017... when Dr. Rene Boucher attacked his neighbor, Senator Rand Paul, in their gated Bowling Green neighborhood over yard debris.

Nearly Seven months after the attack, Boucher appeared on Friday in a federal courtroom for his sentencing.

After nearly two hours in the courtroom, three witness statements, and a brief statement from Boucher... the judge sentenced Boucher to thirty days in jail, one year supervised release, one hundred community service hours and a court ordered fine of ten thousand dollars.

“Again, he’s glad to put this behind him. He accepts his punishment.” said Boucher's Attorney, Matt Baker, as they were leaving the courthouse Friday morning.

The prosecutor, U.S. Attorney, Brad Shepard, was hopeful for the recommended sentence of 21- months in prison.

Shepard said in the courtroom that the attack left Paul seriously injured and paranoid.

Senator Rand Paul released this statement shortly after Friday's sentencing…

“We believe the original 21 month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment. No one deserves to be violently assaulted. A felony conviction with jail time is appropriate and hopefully will deter the attacker from further violence. I commend the FBI and Department of Justice for treating this violent, pre-meditated assault with the seriousness it deserves."

In Boucher's statement to the court, he admitted what he did was wrong and says he is very sorry to Senator Rand Paul and his family. He hopes Paul will some day forgive him.

Boucher will report to jail when he is notified.