Warren County grand jury returns indictments

A Warren County grand jury returned the following indictments Wednesday.
- David Donte Cain, 32, 113 Waterford Lane, Glasgow, first-degree fleeing or evading police, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, leaving the scene or an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree disorderly conduct, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance – first offense, criminal littering, reckless driving and improper display of registration plates. Bond is $500.
- Robert Thomas Davenport, 37, 2975 Richpond Rockfield Road, Bowling Green, first-degree fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $10,000.
- Devin Phillip Davis, 29, 120 Widener Circle, Franklin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – fourth or greater offense within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI first offense within 10 years, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding, careless driving and improperly on left side of road. Bond was transferred.
- Kaitlen T. Davis, 19, 270 Powell Street, Apt. B, Bowling Green, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence intoxicants – first offense within 10 years, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bond was transferred.
- Abdurasaka A. Elmi, 26, 2309 Rockcreek Drive, #4, Bowling Green, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – first offense within ten years. Bond was transferred.
- Joshua O’Brian Ferguson, 38, 7923 Edmonton Road, Greensburg, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – first offense within 10 years (aggravated). Bond was transferred.
- Mauritius Tyndale Ford, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault (domestic) and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $2,500.
- Harold Delbert Gibson, 55, 206 Plain Avenue, Bowling Green, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief. Bond is $2,500.
- Jesse Charles Gregory, 24, 507 Eric Avenue, Apt. C24, Bowling Green, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500 and third-degree criminal mischief. Bond is $2,500.
- William Christopher Hagan, 32, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, six counts of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, seven counts of third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $20,000.
- Michael Scott House, 35, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500 and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $10,000.
- Scott Mitchell Johnson, 36, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Mariah Shea Montgomery, 34, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary by complicity and three counts of third-degree burglary by complicity. Bond is $1,500.
- Bryan Craig Wilkins, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree burglary. Bond is $10,000.
- William Christopher Hagan, 32, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was combined.
- Laura L. Hall, 40, 2114 Southland Street, Bowling Green, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – first offense within 10 years. Bond was transferred.
- Derrick Wade Herald, 28, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense (>= 2 grams meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – first offense within 10 years, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance – first offense, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to illuminate head lamps, no tail lamps, improper equipment and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $2,000.
- Christopher Scott Horton, 23, 401B Wall Street, Cave City, first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $10,000.
- Michael Scott House, 35, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was combined.
- Scott Mitchell Johnson, 36, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was combined.
- Brian James Kessinger, 37, Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – fourth offense within 10 years (aggravated), failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address and second-degree felony offender. Bond is $2,500.
- Joseph Wayne Kinkade, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense, possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Joseph Wayne Kinkade, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is N/A.
- Michael Gammon Minton, 46, 711 Morehead Way, Bowling Green, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond was transferred.
- Michael Gammon Minton, 46, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500. Bond is $3,000.
- James Eric Mitchell, 42, 5617 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief. Bond was transferred.
- Chad Michael Neudecker, 33, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense (< 2 grams meth), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Dalton Lee Pedigo, 20, Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bond is $5,000.
- Dalton Lee Pedigo, 20, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $50,000.
- Linda Sue Phelps, 35, 195 John Deere Road, Morgantown, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Tyler Patrick Poole, 25, 423 Robin Hood Trail, Bowling Green, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $500. Bond was transferred.
- Joel Anthony Robinson, 39, 1222 South Main Street, Brownsville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with a witness and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $2,000.
- Jennifer Ann Carroll, 32, 1222 South Main Street, Brownsville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $2,000.
- Brian Guthrie Ritter, 30, Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Tiffany Dawn Gheen, 27, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Eric Matthew Smith, 32, 105 Valley Brook Avenue, Bowling Green, first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $5,000.
- John Thomas Upton, Jr., 50, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), resisting arrest, menacing and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Maria Maxine Westfall, 47, 314 Cherry Way, Bowling Green, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Johnny L. Wilson, 49, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $50,000.