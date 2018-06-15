Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark offer flight of a lifetime

A Huey isn't your ordinary helicopter.

That's because it's the symbol of a legacy preserved.

And a tribute to the more than 58,000 names etched on the Memorial Wall in Washington who lost their lives in Vietnam.

The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a non-profit organization.

And they offer the unique helicopter, a piece of history, for the community to experience.

John "Doc Holladay" is the President of the organization.

If you ask him what fuels everyone's love and passion for sharing this trip back in time with others, you'll get this answer every time.

"It's an emotional thing for me. I have a lot of friends who are on that wall."

"If there's some way that i can represent them and they can feel and know that they are loved and not missed, that's why we do what we do."

It's these overwhelming emotions that fill every veteran's heart.

Many who are unable to express to their families what they went through in Vietnam...

But now can through this 10-minute Huey Ride.

And although it costs 50 dollars to do...

Holladay says you can't put a price on witnessing the bridge between a Veteran and his family being closed.

You don't have to be a veteran to take flight in this Huey.

Anyone can fly and be immersed in the sights of Bowling Green from the perspective so many soldiers had to.

Many at a young age of 19 and 20.

You have from 9am to sunset today and 9am to 4:30 tomorrow.

Following that, the hangar party will be from 5-10 at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport.

For a small price of 50 dollars, you can honor the ultimate price many paid with their lives fighting in Vietnam.