Cave City woman accused of possessing meth - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Cave City woman accused of possessing meth

Cave City, KY -

A 39-year-old woman is behind bars, after police in Cave City accuse her of possessing meth in a motel room.

According to a release, Cave City Police Chief, Terill Riley responded to the Star Motel on South Dixie Highway this morning due to possible drug activity taking place inside a room. Police searched the room, where they say they found meth. Melissa Cardwell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

She was lodged into the Barren County Jail. 

