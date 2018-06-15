Bowling Green man charged with rape

49-year-old Johnny Wilson has been indicted for first-degree rape, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.



According to court records, around 3:30 am on May 7th, Bowling Green Police were called to reports of a rape at Hummingbird Apartments. The alleged victim told city police she was awakened by Wilson removing her pants, then said he got on top of her, held her down, and forcibly raped her, aside from saying "no" several times.

As police approached the home, they say they encountered Wilson and he took off running.Following a short pursuit, they were able to detain him.

His bond is set at $50,000 dollars.