Five indicted on burglary charges

Bowling Green, KY -

There was a burglary at Bowling Green storage unit back in April, where approximately 30 firearms and 6,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen.

Then, a multiple-hour stand off ensued as officers attempted to make contact with one of the suspects.

On Wednesday, five were indicted on a slew of charges relating to the crime. According to court records, in the early hours of April 24th, police responded to Old Louisville in reference to multiple storage units being burglarized.

The following days, several were arrested in connection to the burglary. Fast forward two months later, on Wednesday, William Hagan, Scott Johnson, Michael House, Bryan Wilkins, and Mariah Montgomery were all indicted on first-degree burglary and several other related charges.

Some of the stolen firearms have been recovered, but not all.

