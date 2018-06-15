Manafort is back in Federal Court and Mueller wants him behind bars

Former Trump campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort is back in Federal Court today, and Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, wants him jailed.

Manafort is being arraigned on charges of witness tampering, which were filed last week by Mueller as part of his probe into Russian campaign interference. Mueller now wants a federal judge to revoke Manafort's $10 million bail agreement, and for the one-time Trump official to be jailed while he awaits trial.

Manafort was first indicted by Mueller last October, and has been under home confinement with electronic monitoring. Manafort and another associate are charged with trying to influence a potential trial witness by sending an encrypted message. Manafort's already been charged in a series of indictments by Mueller on counts ranging from money laundering and bank fraud to tax evasion and failing to register as a foreign agent.

He's scheduled for two separate trials, in two federal jurisdictions, later this summer and fall.