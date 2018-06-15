Roller coaster derails in Florida dropping two riders to the ground

Dramatic cellphone video shows the frantic moments after a roller coaster derailed in Florida. Officials say two riders fell from the front car, dropping more than 30 feet to the ground. The derailment sent six people to the hospital.

Screams from both eye-witnesses and victims can be heard, as panicked onlookers watched riders of this derailed Florida roller coaster plead for help. Rescue workers can be seen rushing to the aid of riders, some helplessly dangling from the coaster's cars.

Sasha Staton, the Daytona Beach Fire Department PIO says,"...there was ten riders on a chain of three cars, two of which fell out of the front car to the ground from an approximate 34 foot height. The other two were dangling from the front car…"

Two of the victims were transported as trauma alerts, possibly indicating the severity of their injuries. Others were loaded into ambulances and rushed to local hospitals. The sandblaster has been a fixture on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk since 2013 but a report by the Daytona Beach News Journal revealed the ride was sidelined last year after a state inspector discovered more than a dozen safety violations.

Despite those reported violations, it's not yet clear if they played any part in the derailment.

Investigators will be reviewing those maintenance records as well as looking at several other factors out here as they try to determine an exact cause of this derailment. We reached out to the operator of the roller coaster, but did not immediately hear back.