Immigrant families protest family separation at borders

In cities across the country, thousands are marching to protest the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border. Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy that includes criminally prosecuting people who cross the border illegally, which is a misdemeanor. The parents are jailed and their children are separated from them. Sessions says this will deter migrants from entering the country. Yesterday's marches took place in more than a dozen states, including Kentucky with many pleading for the government to have compassion and keep children with their parents. Hundreds --- from infants and toddlers to older children --- have been separated from their mothers and fathers.