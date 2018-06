Yesterday, the 2019 Kentucky Derby logo was revealed to the public.

The logo was developed by SME, a branding agency that specializes in identity development, according to Churchill Downs. The new logo features two sharp colors, green and gold, and shows two thoroughbreds racing under the iconic twin spires. SME has designed the Kentucky Derby logo for the past 13 years.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4th, 2019.