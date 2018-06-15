Man arrested for DUI on stolen pink bicycle

According to EKB News, police were called to a local hospital in Paintsville, KY after a man stole a woman's purse. Later, around 3 a.m, officers spotted this man, 53-year-old Michael Jennings riding a pink and white bicycle the wrong way down Main Street. The man was stopped and reportedly admitted to stealing the bike from a little girl in a neighborhood. Officers also noted the strong odor of alcohol on Jennings. Jennings was charged with DUI and theft of a bicycle. He is being lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.