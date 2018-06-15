Man arrested for DUI on stolen pink bicycle - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man arrested for DUI on stolen pink bicycle

Posted: Updated:
Paintsville, KY -

According to EKB News, police were called to a local hospital in Paintsville, KY after a man stole a woman's purse. Later, around 3 a.m, officers spotted this man, 53-year-old Michael Jennings riding a pink and white bicycle the wrong way down Main Street. The man was stopped and reportedly admitted to stealing the bike from a little girl in a neighborhood. Officers also noted the strong odor of alcohol on Jennings. Jennings was charged with DUI and theft of a bicycle. He is being lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.