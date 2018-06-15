Fire causes show cancellations at Center For the Arts in Louisvi - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Fire causes show cancellations at Center For the Arts in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

WAVE 3 in Louisville is reporting that shows are now being relocated from the Kentucky Center For the Arts after a damaging fire. 

The show "We Are Here" was scheduled for this weekend but has now moved their show to Bellarmine University. 

Officials say the majority of the damage is water at this point, but not a safe venue for shows to continue.

Those who bought tickets will be refunded and contacted with information on how to buy new tickets.

Officials are very optimistic that the Center will be good to go for the show "Waitress", scheduled to be on stage in the last week of June.

