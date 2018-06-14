$18 million worth of art possibly damaged by fire - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

$18 million worth of art possibly damaged by fire

Louisville, KY -

An update to a story we first told you about last night.

A fire at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville may have damaged artwork worth 18 million dollars. Most of the artwork was in the lobby, which suffered water damage as firefighters sprayed down the top of the building Wednesday.

The fire was started by a grinder used by crews repairing the center's roof. Everyone was evacuated safely. 

The lobby artwork had been covered to protect it from dust and debris, but it's unclear whether that protection was sufficient to shield the collection from water.

The next scheduled show isn't until Friday. The center will determine the status of upcoming shows after assessing the damage.

