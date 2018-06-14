Bowling Green woman arrested on drug charges after shoplifting steaks

A Bowling Green woman is behind bars after police say she attempted to steal 42 dollars worth of steak from a Kroger store.

The incident happened at the Kroger on the West US 31 Bypass. In addition to a shoplifting charge, 53-year-old Lorrie Northern is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say she had more than just the meat hidden in her purse, but a crack pipe as well.

Tonight, she remains locked up in the Warren County Jail on a 500 dollar bond.