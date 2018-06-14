Louisville couple accused of sexual misconducts with their balle - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville couple accused of sexual misconducts with their ballet student

Kentucky -

A married couple that owns a Louisville Ballet studio is in jail accused of having sex with one of their dance students.

Ariadne and Declan Mcauley run the Fleur-De-Lis Ballet Academy at the Mellwood Arts Center. The Oldham County Police Department arrested them in their Crestwood Home late Tuesday night.

Police say they were having a sexual relationship with one of their 17-year-old students who is also one of their employees. Authorities say they engaged in sex acts with her in their Crestwood home on at least seven occasions and even had sex in front of her.

The Mcauley will be back in court next Wednesday.

