Beshear files suit against Walgreens

Beshear files suit against Walgreens

Kentucky -

Another lawsuit filed by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, and this time, he's going after Walgreens.

Beshear is suing the drugstore chain accusing it of failing to monitor shipments of opioids coming into the state. Beshear says Walgreens failed to report suspiciously large orders it received for prescription pain pills. 

He says the company is partly responsible for flooding the state with dangerous prescription drugs, contributing to Kentucky's opioid crisis. In 2016 alone, more than 1400 Kentuckians died of an overdose. 

This is the sixth opioid lawsuit filed by Beshear's office.  

