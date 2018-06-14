Summer Literacy Academy helps students in Warren County

School may be out for the summer… but some Warren County students are using their summer break to learn more skills and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Select kindergarten through third grade students from across the Warren County School District are participating in the Summer Literacy Academy at Bristow Elementary School.

For the next six weeks students will be improving their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills.

“There’s a number of studies that have came out in recent years that talk about the sad trajectory for children who are reading and writing fluently by the end of third grade. So that’s the purpose of this program, not only to prevent the summer slide, but to move our students forward as they enter their next grade level.” says Arrah Holdsworth, with Warren County Public Schools.

This is the fourth year for the Summer Literacy Academy and Warren County School officials say they have seen significant improvement from 99-percent of students who have completed the program in the past.

The program not only helps prevent students from falling behind academically, it gives students a unique way to enjoy the summer.

“We try to give them some unique experiences with language and reading and things that they will remember and then be able to take home.” adds Holdsworth.

Holdsworth also told us the Summer Literacy Program started out with only 25 students the first year and this year they already have over 170 students. Now this program started on Monday and continues until July 19th.