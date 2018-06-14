Throwback Thursday: Venue at 939 Adams

This week we’re in downtown Bowling Green on Adams Street. Built around 1904, the old Scott Tobacco warehouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After operating for the tobacco company for over 80 years, the building has been restored as an event venue.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Scott Tobacco Company opened this Adams Street location in the 1930s. Founded by Harrison Brown Scott, its original location was on Indianola Street.

The Scott Tobacco Company’s most famous product was a chewing tobacco called the Mammoth Cave Twist. Known all over the world, it was one of the most popular tobaccos.

Owned by the American Snuff Company at the time, the Scott Tobacco Company closed its doors around 2014 and moved its operations to Tennessee. The 30,000 square foot building was vacated and sold to David Newman, who envisioned it as a special events venue.

Newman spent years working on its restoration and making updates. With its grand opening in the summer of 2017, the new Venue at 939 Adams is one of Bowling Green’s hottest spots.

Lots of the building’s original charm is still left intact. Visitors will instantly notice the tobacco scent when they walk thru the entrance doors. It’s that nostalgic Kentucky barn feel with the original wood floors, tall ceilings, and heavy overhead timber.

The original walk-in safe was saved and converted into a food and drink station. A pre-Civil War bathtub serves as a natural cooler at the end of the bar.

The Venue at 939 Adams can hold about 750 people and is available for weddings, corporate bookings, and meetings.