MMA Fighter McGregor is hoping to settle assault charges

A popular mixed martial arts star is in a New York court over assault charges.

Conor McGregor and his attorneys are hoping to settle the charges against him. McGregor and fellow fighter Cian Cowley are still free on bail following this morning's court appearance. The charges came after McGregor was caught on video throwing a hand truck into a bus, which was loaded with other fighters. The incident seriously injured two fighters who were unable to compete.

McGregor and Cowley are due back in court in July.