MMA Fighter McGregor is hoping to settle assault charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

MMA Fighter McGregor is hoping to settle assault charges

Posted: Updated:
New York -

A popular mixed martial arts star is in a New York court over assault charges.

Conor McGregor and his attorneys are hoping to settle the charges against him. McGregor and fellow fighter Cian Cowley are still free on bail following this morning's court appearance. The charges came after McGregor was caught on video throwing a hand truck into a bus, which was loaded with other fighters. The incident seriously injured two fighters who were unable to compete. 

McGregor and Cowley are due back in court in July. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.