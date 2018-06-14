Las Vegas Police releases body-cam video of October shooting - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Las Vegas Police releases body-cam video of October shooting

Las Vegas, NV -

Las Vegas Police on Wednesday released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on October 1, 2017 during a country music concert. The hours of footage show the moments first responders arrived to help officers and other concert goers get the wounded to ambulances. In one clip you hear a woman, who claims to be an ER nurse offer her help caring for the injured. In another clip, a young woman is talking to her father telling him she loves him. Names of the officers were not provided and police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting and the head of the police department said the investigation has not identified one.
 

