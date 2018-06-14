Kentucky Poor People's Campaign denied entry into the capitol building again

"Kentucky Poor People's Campaign" took to the state capitol again yesterday, to advocate for equal rights but, they were denied entry.

This is the second time this week that they have been denied access to the capitol building. Members of the group believe it is unconstitutional to prevent peaceful protesters from entering a state building. Protesters were told that only two people would be allowed in, but officials gave no further explanation why.

The campaign, part of a national movement, calls for "moral revival."