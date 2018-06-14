Court documents reveal Kentucky football player had cash and dru - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Court documents reveal Kentucky football player had cash and drugs when arrested

Posted: Updated:
Lexington, KY -

New court documents reveal surprising details on a high-profile arrest that happened last month. Marcus Walker, the University of Kentucky football player dismissed from the program last month, had more than $95,000 dollars in cash and 52 grams of cocaine inside his apartment at the time of his arrest. Walker was arrested on May 24th, and soon dismissed from the team five days later. A total of five pounds of marijuana was also found in Walker's apartment, some belonging to Walker himself. In addition, an AR-15 rifle belonging to Walker's roommate, Tavon Wells was found. Walker pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking marijuana and cocaine.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.