Court documents reveal Kentucky football player had cash and drugs when arrested

New court documents reveal surprising details on a high-profile arrest that happened last month. Marcus Walker, the University of Kentucky football player dismissed from the program last month, had more than $95,000 dollars in cash and 52 grams of cocaine inside his apartment at the time of his arrest. Walker was arrested on May 24th, and soon dismissed from the team five days later. A total of five pounds of marijuana was also found in Walker's apartment, some belonging to Walker himself. In addition, an AR-15 rifle belonging to Walker's roommate, Tavon Wells was found. Walker pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking marijuana and cocaine.