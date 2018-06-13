Two hikers find six abandoned puppies along Red River

Several abandoned puppies now have "furr" ever homes thanks to a pair of hikers in Campton, Kentucky.

Hailee Reed and Angela Turner were hiking along the Red River Sunday when they came across six abandoned puppies by the road. They did not see any sign of a mom or owner, so they decided to walk them down to a nearby restaurant. Within minutes, they found homes for three of them, and decided to keep one, who is now named Red.

The other two are up for adoption, and already have several families who are willing to bring them home.

Reed says she's staying in touch with the new owners of each puppy and hopes to plan a sibling reunion hike on the same trail they were found.