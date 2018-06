Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mary Ellen Miller, who was Western Kentucky University's longest serving professor.

Visitation will take place at noon on Friday, June 22nd.

At two o'clock that afternoon, a funeral service will be held. Both the visitation and funeral will take place at J.C. Kirby and Sons Chapel on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.

Miller died last weekend. She spent 54 years as an English professor at WKU.