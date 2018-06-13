WNKY Exclusive: Hit-and-run victim's cousin worked with alleged driver

Alexis Ogles, 28, of Bowling Green, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and assault after police says she confessed to hitting Jada Rigsby, 15, on Industrial Drive Friday evening.

In a WNKY exclusive, we speak to Kyle Rigsby, the victims cousin and a delivery driver at the Russellville Road Jimmy Johns—the same Jimmy Johns Ogles is a manager at.

He recounts the incidents following Friday’s hit-and-run as particularly difficult to look back on—“The EMT center was right down the road,” Kyle says, “she could at least gone by and said something. Instead, she just left her there.”

Kyle says she wasn’t supposed to come back to work that night, but she did. He recalls her recklessly driving into the parking area behind Jimmy Johns with extensive damage to her vehicle and told workers she hit a mailbox.

“The front windshield was cave in, the right mirror was completely broken off, her passenger door was dented it—it wouldn’t even open, “Kyle remembers, “she was actually laughing when she was telling us about the mailbox.”

He says he thought that it was odd to have that much damage from a mailbox, but at that point he knew nothing of a hit and run. Kyle didn’t know his cousin had been hit.

Later that evening, he tells us Ogles texted him and asked if he could pop the dent out of her car and as the night progresses, he learns of his cousin’s condition.

The next morning on Saturday, he opened the restaurant with Ogles.

“It was just me and her in the store and she was talking about how she was going to go to Michigan and take her car to get fixed if I couldn’t pop her dent out and all this and that,” Kyle says, “she was trying to pay me a large amount of money to do it right then and there and I was like, “no, I’m not going to do that,” because I was kind of putting together all the puzzle pieces.”

Kyle showed us texts he claims were sent from Ogles on Sunday. They show Ogles asking him about popping the dent out once again. He replied with a picture of his cousin and told her what happened. Texts show she replied “oh my goodness” “I’m so sorry, that’s awful” and “oh no..that’s insane.”

Kyle explains, “the way I look at it, it’s basically murder. I mean, she tried to cover it up. She tried to take the car off, she tried to hide the car, and she hit my little cousin and just left her there.”

Jada remains in critical, but stable condition in Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“She still has swelling on her brain, it hasn’t gone down,” he says, “two broken legs, a broken hip, broken ribs, toes are broke, her spine is chipped.”

Kyle says after learning police had video of the suspected vehicle, his general managers wife called the tip on Ogles into police.

“They just needed a lead on who it was and we definitely knew who it was.”

Ogles is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Warren County Regional Jail.