New Rand Paul attack details released as sentencing date approaches

Senator Rand Paul says he had not spoken to his neighbor for years, who alleges in court documents that he lost his temper and attacked Paul after a problem with yard debris in Bowling Green.

A statement from Paul's office says Paul "Had no conversations or discussions with the attacker" in the last decade.

That neighbor, Dr. Rene Boucher, is facing a 21-month sentence for assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher says in a sentencing memorandum that he lost his temper on the day of the November third attack after Paul repeatedly stacked yard debris near their property line.

Boucher says he spoke with members of the homeowner's association about the issue, but a Paul spokesman says the senator didn't hear from the association.

Boucher is scheduled to be sentenced this Friday.